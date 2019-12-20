Relocation paving way for Baharini wind power begins January

Written By: Brian Itava
12

Kipeto project will be second largest wind power project in Kenya. • The project will supply 100 MW of clean energy to the national grid
Compensation and resettlement of persons affected by construction of the 90 megawatts Mpeketoni Baharini Wind Power is scheduled to commence next month.

Baharini Wind Power Project Director Susan Nandwa says the Resettlement Action Plan will be completed within four months paving way for commencement of the 21 billion shillings project which has been delayed for eight years due to disagreement over land acquisition.

Implementation of the 90 megawatts wind power plant has remained in limbo for almost a decade owing to compensation involving 3,206-acre piece of land planned for project.

The locals who fear for forceful eviction have remained opposed to the project calling on the county, investors, and the national government to formulate a suitable compensation and resettlement plan for the 259 families living in the area.

Lamu County Commissioner Macharia Irungu, says the Resettlement Action Plan will address the compensation issues raised by locals.

Baharini Wind Power project director, Susan Nandwa, says RAP process is expected to carried out in four months and will start January next year and is the only sure process that will bring justice between the investor and land owners.

The proposal has received backing from area leadership led by Lamu West MP Sternly Muthama who says the compensation of project affected persons must fair and adhere set laws.

The Baharini Wind Power project is owned by a consortium comprising Belgian firm Elicio Company and Kenya’s Kenwind Holdings Limited.

