Nigerian superstar and fast-rising musician has become the first African artist to record a billion streams on a song, in this case, the “Calm Down” single featuring Selena Gomez.

The achievement not only highlights Rema’s growing influence in the music industry but also stresses the power of cross-cultural musical fusion in today’s interconnected world.

In addition to being the first to garner a billion streams, Rema is also among the top 10 most streamed Afrobeats artists on Spotify.

Speaking about the achievement to the streamer, Rema said, “It’s a blessing. It’s not just a big win for me, my team and family, it’s also a big one for the culture. I feel really happy and I’m really proud of the fans as well for going back to the song and putting people on the song. Shout out to the DJs and everyone who made this possible.”

According to Spotify, the billion-stream milestone is no small feat, “as it signifies the popularity of “Calm Down” and Rema’s ability to create music that transcends borders and resonates with a diverse audience. His unique sound has propelled him to the forefront of the global music stage, with the song having its highest streams from the USA, India, Mexico, Brazil and the UK.”

Adding, “The song’s infectious chorus and relatable lyrics have made it a go-to track for both dancefloors and personal playlists, with data showing that “Calm Down” has been added to over a million Spotify playlists.”

Adding his thoughts to the achievement, Victor Okpala, Spotify’s Artist and Label Partnerships Manager for West Africa said, “”This milestone is absolutely remarkable for Rema, marking a pivotal moment for this talented artist and the entire Afrobeats community. It’s clear that the genre is making a significant impact and gaining substantial influence on the global music stage, and we are excited to continue supporting it at Spotify.”

“Calm Down” is available to stream on all digital platforms.