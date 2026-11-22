Nigerian music stars Rema and Wizkid have joined forces on a new single, ‘Feel Alright’, ahead of the annual December music season.

The track is the opening song on Rema’s new seven-track EP, ‘E-Mortal Boy’, marking the first official collaboration between the two artistes.

The release comes just weeks before Wizkid is expected in Nairobi for the Detty Dezemba Festival on December 12.

The collaboration is among the most notable features of Rema’s latest project, which also includes contributions from American producer BNYX, Nigerian-American singer Kah-Lo and French-Congolese artiste Theodora.

In its description of the release, Universal Music Group South Africa (UMGSA) said: “Rema leads the project with ‘Feel Alright,’ his long-awaited first official collaboration with Wizkid, bringing together two generations of Afrobeats. On the track, Rema’s vocal runs glide over simmering percussion.”

On ‘Feel Alright’, Rema’s vocal runs are layered over percussion, with the two singers bringing their distinct styles to a song centred on romance and attraction.

In its description of the release, Universal Music Group South Africa (UMGSA) said the collaboration was about “bringing together two generations of Afrobeats”, highlighting the significance of the pairing between the younger star and one of the musicians who helped take Nigerian music to a global audience.

‘E-Mortal Boy’ arrives as Rema’s first extended play since 2023’s ‘Ravage’ and follows his Grammy-nominated 2024 album, ‘HEIS’.

The seven-track project explores a range of sounds, drawing on Kompa, electronic and Caribbean influences, while incorporating digital imagery and technology-inspired aesthetics into its creative direction.

Since making his debut in 2019, Rema has established himself as one of Afrobeats’ leading contemporary acts.

His debut album, ‘Rave & Roses’, became the first album by an African artiste to surpass two billion streams on Spotify, while ‘Calm Down’, particularly its remix featuring Selena Gomez, reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

His latest release also arrives as Nairobi prepares for a busy December concert season, with Wizkid among the international headliners expected in the city. The singer, popularly known as Big Wiz, is scheduled to perform at the Detty Dezemba Festival at Laureate Gardens on December 12, alongside South African DJ and producer Uncle Waffles.