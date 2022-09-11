Remain loyal to the party, Kalonzo tells Wiper elected leaders

Kalonzo who was speaking after attending a funeral service of the late Priscilla Mwanziu, grandmother to Mwingi Central Member of Parliament Gideon Mulyungi, urged all the elected leaders under the Wiper Democratic Party to observe allegiance to the party.

“I urge all the elected leaders to remain loyal to this party, you must diligently also serve the people who elected you to the office as that is your core mandate,” said Kalonzo.

Kalonzo rubbished rumours circulating that he had ditched Azimio la Umoja and joined Kenya Kwanza.

“I have seen rumours going round that I have joined Kenya Kwanza. That is not true and I am ready to fight from the opposite camp in the next five years,” he added.

On his side, MP Mulyungi said that Wiper is the third largest party in the country and his elected leaders must be loyal to the party.

“This party is the largest in the county, as such, its elected leaders must remain loyal and united because Kalonzo Musyoka will be in the Presidential ballot in 2027,” said Mulyungi.

Mulyungi accused Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala who recently said IEBC vice chairperson Juliana Cherera and the three commissioners who disowned the outcome of the August 9th presidential election should be brought to book for what he terms ‘disturbing the country’s peace’.

“The four are our heroes and we the Azimio la kwanza Member of Parliament will defend them because they have done nothing wrong but spoke their minds,” he added.

Irene Kasalu Kitui Woman representative said that Wiper Party has not only won elective seats in Ukambani only but also in other parts of the country. All Kitui elected MCAs were present.

The late Priscilla Mwanziu who was born in 1901 passed away on 26th August at the age of 120 years.