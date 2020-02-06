Remembering Moi: Curtain falls on longest serving President

Kenyans united in grief have paid tribute to the Country’s longest serving President Daniel Arap Moi who passed on Tuesday morning at Nairobi Hospital.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who is out of the Country announced the death of the second President of Kenya declaring a period of national mourning.

Kenyans celebrate him as a strong and powerful leader whose style of leadership helped shape the Country’s future.

Moi was born in Kabarak village and was raised by his paternal uncle Kimoi Chebii following the early death of his father.

He completed his secondary education at Kapsabet High School before proceeding to Tambach Teachers Training College in Keiyo District.

In 1955 Moi was elected a Member of the Legislative Council for Rift Valley making his debut in politics.

In 1960, he founded the Kenya African Democratic Union (KADU) with Ronald Ngala and would later become Minister of Education in the pre-independence government of 1960–1961.

In 1978, Moi ascended to the Presidency following the death of First President Jomo Kenyatta.

During his reign majority of Kenyans identified him with his Nyayo slogan.

His teaching background was a focal point in the spread of education in Kenya. He founded, built and led many educational institutions including Moi University in 1984 and Moi High School in Kabarak, formerly Kabarak High School.

He was also a sports enthusiast and played a huge role in the development of sports in the Country.

He initiated the building of two international stadia; Nyayo National Stadium and Kasarani Stadium, and was instrumental in pushing for Kenya to be awarded the 4th All Africa games hosting rights in 1987.

The late Mzee Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi may not have studied political science but over the years he proved himself a real professor of Kenyan politics in practical sense.

Those who worked with Moi or served under him bear testimony to this having witnessed how he navigated the murky political terrain as he rose to become the most powerful politician and long serving President of Kenya.

After succumbing to both internal and external pressure to usher in multi-party politics, Moi still remained in power for another two terms winning elections in 1992 and 1997.

He would later present President Uhuru Kenyatta as his heir apparent in 2002 after he called time in his long political career.

Uhuru would however lose and accept defeat to retired President Mwai Kiabki after the opposition ganged against him in the 2002 elections.

Moi would then hand over power to Kibaki in a memorable ceremony on 30th December 2002.

After retiring from politics, Moi lived a quiet life at his Kabarak home until his death.

His remains are now lying at Lee Funeral Home awaiting a State funeral on Wednesday at his home in Kabarak.

