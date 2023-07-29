Renard heads late winner as France beat Brazil

Captain Wendie Renard headed a late winner as France beat Brazil 2-1 in a thrilling game in Brisbane at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Eugenie le Sommer put the French ahead after 17 minutes, before Debinha pulled Brazil level in the second half.

There was end to end action as two of the pre-tournament favourites delivered a game which lived up to expectations.

But it was Renard – who had been an injury doubt – who headed in the decisive goal with seven minutes to go.

“She is the leader of the team,” France manager Herve Renard said of his captain. “If she was not able to play today then it wouldn’t be the same. We were lucky to have her today.”

Brazil would have qualified for the last 16 with victory but instead must wait until the final matchday to try to book a knockout spot.

Pia Sundhage’s side meet Jamaica in their final group match, while France take on Panama. Both games will be played on 2 August.