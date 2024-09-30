Renault to end Formula One engine production from 2026

Renault are to stop producing Formula One engines from 2026, ending almost half a century of use in Formula One, the French manufacturer’s Alpine team announced on Monday.

The move had been flagged by Alpine’s former team boss Bruno Famin in July.

The struggling F1 outfit will return to being a customer team from 2026 for the first time since 2015 when they used Mercedes power units.

Renault entered F1 in 1977, introducing the turbo engine to motor racing’s flagship sport and winning five drivers’ titles and six constructors’ crowns.

The firm’s F1 engine factory at Viry-Chatillon, near Paris, is to be transformed into an engineering centre for future Renault and Alpine cars.

“Formula 1 activities at Viry, excluding the development of a new engine, will continue until the end of the 2025 season,” Alpine’s statement announced.

Alpine are enduring a trying time with senior personnel jumping ship and the team languishing ninth of the 10 teams in the constructors standings with a mere 13 points from the first 18 races.

Pierre Gasly accounts for eight points of the meagre haul, with Esteban Ocon the other five.

Ocon, who claimed Alpine’s sole win at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, is joining Haas next season with his seat at Alpine to be filled by rookie Jack Doohan, son of five-time motorcycling world champion Mick Doohan.

Briton Oliver Oakes succeeded Famin as Alpine’s team principal in July, a month afer the appointment of one of F1’s most controversial figures, 74-year-old Flavio Briatore as a special supervisor.