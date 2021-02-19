Renewed hope for fresh graduates as Youth council launches mentorship programme

The National Youth Council in partnership with national carrier Kenya Airways has launched a mentorship program targeting young graduates with business backgrounds.

Principal Secretary in the State Department of Youth at the Ministry of ICT, Innovation & Youth Julius Korir says Excelevate Program is a practical skills strategy that seeks to create sustainably high levels of economic growth by offering structured, consistent and continuous business community engagement with higher education youth. “Excelevate Program is our moonshot to developing practical skills for our Youth, and aligning them to market requirements. We apply the duality of operation combining both technology and human interaction to achieve success and ensuring that during the Higher Education Youth university years, they are developing skills necessary for the market place”. Said Korir.

According to National Youth Council CEO Roy Sasaka Telewa, the key factor in changing the country’s growth model is the ability to focus on practical skills, technology, youth employment and enterprise development by attracting, developing and retaining the critical youth human capital.

“Excelevate Program is a challenge-driven solve-problem environment to grow and nurture the educated Youth talent in order to innovate and create new technological & non- tech business advances with the result of rapid economic growth and employment. These strategies we believe will attract high-quality Youth workers and create the right environment and infrastructure to innovate and advance” stated Telewa.