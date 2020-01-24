Renovations at KU, Kasarani Stadiums to be complete by May

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed says renovation work at the Kenyatta University and Kasarani Stadium will be completed in May ready to host the 2020 World Under 20 athletics championships in July.

Amina was speaking at the Kenyatta University, which will host an athlete’s village after she inspected facilities at the University.

She was accompanied by local organizing committee chief executive officer Mike Rabar, and Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei.

She said the laying of the track at the Kenya University which will be used for warm-up by athletes will start soon and she is confident the preparations for the global youth event will be completed in time.

The event is scheduled to be held between 7th and 12th July at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.