Renowned city lawyer endorse Peter Wanyama’s LSK Presidency

Popular city lawyer Donald Kipkorir has backed the candidature of lawyer Peter Wanyama’s Law Society of Kenya [LSK] Presidential race in the elections slated for February this year ,when members are expected to install a new council to replace the current team led by President Eric Theuri whose two-year term is ending.

Kipkorir who is considered one of the country’s affluent advocates with speciality in corporate and commercial law said Wanyama if elected will bring fresh ideas and much needed reforms to Kenya’s premier bar association, with membership of all practicing advocates, currently numbering over twenty thousand.

“In the past LSK Presidential Elections, I publicly came out in support of the sequential candidatures of Ahmednasir, Ojienda, Mutua, Gichuhi, Havi & Theuri & they all won. At least, it is a public record that is res ipsa … This year, I publicly endorse the candidature of my friend & lawyer, Peter Wanyama to be our next LSK President … Peter paid me a courtesy call & gifted me Law Digest works of George Kashindi .. Peter has the presence of mine, intellectual mien, cognitive intelligence & chutzpah to lead Kenya’s biggest & most influential professional society. LSK needs such a leader as it navigates our exciting & evolving times” he posted on his Twitter account

Wanyama is riding on his resolve to continue with personal initiative of arguing important public interest cases at the High Court, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court besides supporting LSK branches and chapters.

“There is a need for LSK to organise routine meetings of all branch and chapter leaders to discuss sectoral strategies facing practice and proffer solutions. LSK should also grant certificates to branch anc chapter officials for distinguished service afted leaving office. Strategic training opportunities that LSK secures abroad on climate change , data governance, artificial intelligence, rule of law, and human rights programmes should be equitably shared with the branches/chapters” Wanyama’s statement read in part

As the Managing Partner of Manyonge Wanyama & Associates (MWA Advocates), Wanyama has earned the credit for building an illustrious legal career and a top boutique law practice on the back of his storied and fabled acumen in dissecting legal issues in handling complex, sensitive and high voltage cases.

According to insiders,he has practical hands-on experience in handling corporate and commercial law and transactional advisory touching on capital markets law, competition law, law reform, policy review and development, legal processes of government contracting and guarantee, complex contract drafting and review, public procurement law, banking and finance laws; and construction law.

The LSK has been instrumental in pushing for pro-democracy reforms and protecting public interest. It also offers checks and balances to the government, initiating public litigation in cases of potential breach of the law.

Others contesting for the top seat are current LSK vice president Faith Odhiambo,former vice president Carolyne Kamende, council member Njoki Mboce and lawyer Bernard Ng’etich