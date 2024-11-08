Kenyan music producer and songwriter DTX has announced the release of his new single, “High” on November 8.

“High” is an uplifting track that captures the essence of life’s joy and celebration. This new single reminds music lovers to continuously celebrate their wins across every facet of their lives as they reflect on life’s best moments

For DTX, this is a way of making music that appeals to people from all backgrounds with something constant in life: happiness.

“I want them to enjoy and celebrate their moments. Be it a love high, a success high, a career high, or any accomplishment that gets you feeling high and confident in yourself.”

DTX, whose real name is Derrick Gaitara, is a renown Kenyan record producer known for his versatile production style, encompassing various genres, including pop, electronic, hip-hop, R&B, dancehall, afrobeat, trap, drill, dubstep, and EDM.

He is revered for producing cult classics such as Sauti Sol’s “Rhumba Japani”, “Balance” by Savara, “Silencer” by Nyashinski and a slew of records knitted in Kenyan music lore.

DTX has been active in the music industry for over 10 years with his work being well-received by both fans and industry insiders.

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=wAT8m9MYhtM&list=OLAK5uy_ko6IrvuMypUF3GcdR_ZPUQY4_-C5UsIcQ