Renowned Kenyan scholar Prof. Were conferred with Japan’s highest order

Renowned Kenyan scholar Prof. Miriam Khamadi Were has been conferred with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon by the Japanese government.

Japanese Ambassador to Kenya Horie Ryoichi conferred Prof. Were with the honours following the conferment by His Majesty the Emperor of Japan on 29th of April, the 2nd year of Reiwa (2020).

She was recognized by Prime Minister of Japan for her role in the development of global health as well as her ardent dedication in bolstering Kenya-Japan bilateral relations in health and human exchange areas.

This is the second time that Prof. Were’s achievements have been acknowledged by the Emperor of Japan as she was awarded the first Hideyo Noguchi Africa Prize in 2008.

Ambassador Horie said Prof. Were is a shining example of women leadership, “which inspires and encourages young women all over the world as well as the recognition of the importance of global health development in dealing with the current pandemic.”

In her appreciation, Prof. Were said she was the first Laureate of the Hideyo Noguchi Africa Prize, and has been a member of the Advisory Committee of the Hideyo Noguchi Africa Prize.

80-year-old Prof. Were has served as Chair of Kenya’s National AIDS Control Council, Chair of the African Medical and Research Foundation Board (AMREF), Member of the Board of the Health Workforce Alliance, Member of the UN Secretary General’s Independent Expert Review Group (iERG) for Women’s and Children’s Health, Chancellor of Moi University.

Currently, she is a Member of The Champions of AIDS-Free Generation in Africa mostly made up of Former African Heads of State and the co-Founder of UZIMA Foundation-Africa with a focus on Youth Empowerment.

Prof. Were started off from a humble beginning as a high school teacher of Biology, Chemistry and Physical Education, before she joined the University of Nairobi to study medicine and graduated as a Medical Doctor in 1973. She also worked as a Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health.

She later joined the University of Nairobi Faculty of Medicine, Department of Community Health.

Prof. Were later proceeded to specialize in Public Health at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, USA where she undertook her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in public health.

By Judith Akolo