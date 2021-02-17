Renowned literature guru, Henry ole Kulet dies aged 72

Renowned writer and three-time winner of the Jomo Kenyatta Prize for Literature Henry ole Kulet has died.

According to the family, Kulet died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at

Mediheal Hospital in Nakuru County aged 72.

In 2019, he was awarded the Elder of the Burning Spear medal by

President Uhuru Kenyatta for his contribution to literature in the

Country.

Kulet is a household name in the literature field having authored several books among the, Blossoms of the Savannah which is currently a high school set book, Daughter of Maa, Is it possible, Moran No More, Vanishing Herds, The Hunter, How to become a Man and Bandits of Kibi.

Masaai leaders and Friends have condoled with family with Narok Water and Sewerage Managing Director Stanley Kuyioni terming his death a big loss to the Maasai community and the country at large.

“Kenya has lost a literary giant and many people especially those who

grew from pastoralists community were inspired by his works,” He said.