“Reopen churches, we will organize ourselves,” Clergy tell government

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has called on the Government to reopen places of worship.

Bishop Anthony Ireri who spoke on behalf of KCCB said the Government should consider reopening churches saying church will in turn organize themselves in a way that ensures Covid-19 does not spread among congregants and the clegy.

“We urge the Government to give us the opportunity to reopen churches, we will organize ourselves,” Ireri said.

“Even before Covid-19 got into the Country we had received guidelines from the Vatican, some of which we had started to implement,” he stated.

This even as the inter faith council led by Archbishop Antony Muheria is set to release guidelines on reopening of churches in the coming week.

The Council has been holding consultative meetings to allow for a phased reopening of churches in line with the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health.

“The Council has received presentations by various religious groups and interested persons. We are open to receive any submissions from organized religious groups who can get in touch with our secretariat,” Muheria said in a statement.

“We invite the public to participate in this process by giving feedback through sending a memorandum to the council through its email address interfaithcouncil@interior.go.ke to reach the Council by July 2, 2020,” he said

It has been four months since President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered for the closure of places of worship to curb the spread of Covid 19. However, the number of infections have continued to grow exponentially.

Kenya now has 5,811 Covid 19 cases and the number is expected to rise according to the Ministry of Health

The members of the Inter-Faith Council are;

1. Most (Rev.) Archbishop Anthony Muheria – Chairperson Nyeri Catholic Archdiocese

2. Rt. (Rev.) John Obala Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB)

3. Rt. (Rev.) Joseph Obanyi Bishop of Kakamega

4. Rt. (Rev.) Julius Mwamba Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA)

5. Rev. (Can.) Chris Kamau Kinyanjui National Council of Churches of Kenya

6. Rev. (Can.) Rosemary Mbogo Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK)

7. Pastor (Dr.) Samuel Makori Eastern Union Seventh Day Adventist Church

8. Al Hajj Hassan Ole Naado Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM)

9. Sheikh Sukyan Hassan Omar Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM)

10. Sheikh Abdulatif Abdulkarim Kenya Council of Imams and Ulamaas (KCIU)

11. Rev. (Fr.) Joseph Mutie Organization of African Instituted Churches (OAIC)

12. Bishop (Dr.) David Oginde Evangelical Alliance of Kenya, Christ is The Answer Ministries

13. Rev. Connie Kivuti Evangelical Alliance of Kenya

14. Sujata Kotamraju Hindu Council of Kenya

15. Rt. Rev. (Dr.) Samuel Thiong’o Mwangi General Conference of Akorino Churches Assembly

16. Sheikh Ali Saidi Samojah Shia Ithna Asheri Jamaat, Lavington Mosque

Others include; Dr Kepha Ombacho, Dr.Franacis Kuria Kagema, and Paul Famba who serve as Joint Secretaries in the Council.