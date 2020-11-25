Reopening PEV cases could plunge Kenya into fresh chaos, NCIC

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has warned that any attempt to re-open the 2007-08 post-election violence cases could plunge the country into fresh chaos.

The commission noted that communities involved in the violence that left many dead and hundreds displaced appears to have forgiven each other and moved on.

This comes a day after the DCI boss George Kinoti moved to clarify that his office did not intend to reopen the cases as earlier feared.

On Monday, Kinoti while addressing victims of the post-election violence noted that they were ready to go for PEV perpetrators, a move that raised hue and cry from leaders especially from the Rift Valley.

NCIC chair Reverend Dr. Samuel Kobia welcomed the clarification from Kinoti over the PEV cases noting that the previous statement had raised concern and fear in some quarters.

He said that there was no need to reopen the cases as this would end up creating fresh tension and mistrust among communities affected by the violence.

“The victims agree that what they went through was painful but they have healed and forgiven each other and there is no need to go back there again,” he said.

Kobia said that the commission was keen to build on the unity and forgiveness that the affected communities had reached after the bloody 2007 elections.

“As the country heads to the proposed referendum, we are keenly monitoring the situation to make sure that the nine issues identified in the BBI report are attained,” he said.

Speaking in Naivasha during a meeting with security officers from Narok and Nakuru, Kobia identified land disputes and cattle rustling as some of the challenges facing the two counties.

“We are happy that the security committees, leaders and area communities have been working hand in hand to address the emerging issues that have seen life and property lost,” he said.

On his part, Narok County Commissioner Evans Achoki noted that those who had encroached on Mau forest had moved out voluntarily.

“The conservation of Mau forest has gained momentum and we have now seen water flowing in all rivers and this is also a major boast to the Maasai Mara ecosystem,” he said.

His Nakuru counterpart Erastus Mbui identified land disputes as the major challenge currently facing residents of Molo and Njoro.

“We have held meetings between warring communities and this has seen peace prevail as we work on the permanent solution of resettling communities on their land,” he observed.