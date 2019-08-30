The Nairobi county Government has kicked off a major crackdown on building owners who failed to repaint their properties as stipulated in law.

Over ten people have already been arrested and charged in court.

They were charged in a Nairobi court for contravening the Public Health Cap 242 and County By-Laws that requires them to repaint their buildings after every two years.

Some of the houses in question include Loise house on Latema road, Jiame house along Haille Selasie, Karachi house (river road), Leon house (Tom Mboya), Construst house(Moi Avenue), Ambassador house(Moi Avenue), commercial house cross road among other buildings.

Acting County Secretary Leboo Morintat said those being targeted for arrest are the owners of buildings, caretakers and the users of the buildings.

“We believe that they all read our notice which we published in the local dailies and that is why we are going for them,” Morintat said.

The County will shut down premises that have not been repainted and those involved charged accordingly.

County health and inspectorate officers have been on the ground from Wednesday morning inspecting buildings to see whether the owners have complied with Governor Mike Sonko’s directive slightly over three months ago.

Property owners were also given a blanket approval to improve all their plot frontages with concrete blocks.

Governor Sonko has previously said that the ongoing beautification project should go hand in hand with beautification of buildings to make the city more attractive.

The Governor has also urged property owners not within the CBD to improve on the status of their buildings.