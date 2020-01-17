Repair of Mwiki-Kasarani road begins after protests

Road construction along the Kasarani Mwiki road kicked off Thursday afternoon following days of protests that resulted in the death of one person while several others were injured.

The government has set aside Ksh300 million towards repairing the road that had been rendered impassable following heavy rains.

The residents were protesting the deplorable state of the road which had been rendered impassable.

Kenya Urban Roads Authority acting MD Silas Kinoti said the government has released Ksh1.7 billion for the repair of roads within the city. Ksh300 million will go towards construction of the Mwiki-Kasarani road.

Transport operations are however yet to fully resume even as repair works on the road began immediately.

Leaders who visited the area called for calm decrying acts of violence that were witnessed during the protests that began as a peaceful demonstration.

On Wednesday 17-year-old Stephen Machurusi was killed during running battles with the police. He was reportedly shot in the chest.

Machurusi completed his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) last year and was waiting to join campus.

His distraught family which is demanding justice said the deceased was caught up in the chaos as he left home for work outside Garden City mall where he hawks snacks.

The residents have claimed to know the identity of the police officer who fired the fatal bullet.