Report: 22 pc of girls were sexually assaulted in 2018-2021

At least 564 girls in Nairobi’s Kibera slums have reported sexual harassment between 2018 and 2021.

A report released by Polycom Development Project, a Kibera-based organization that deals with the empowerment of women and girls in slum areas says 25 percent of girls in Kibera slums experience indecent touching while

The survey collected in 20 schools in Kibra for slightly over two years demonstrates widespread sexual harassment.

The research body has called for urgent intervention to save the girl child.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris who spoke during the launch of the report vowed to table a motion in Parliament next week and ensure the 2016 Sexual Offenses Act (Amendment), Bill aimed at protecting minors from any forms of sexual harassment is passed.

Executive Director of The African Women’s Development and Communication Network (FEMNET) Memory kachambwa said parliament needs to act urgently before the matter gets out of hand.