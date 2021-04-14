Report finds murder suspect Lawrence Warunge fit to stand trial

Written By: Claire Wanja

Warunge is accused of murdering his parents, 12-year-old brother, cousin and a farmhand in cold blood.

Lawrence Warunge, the murder suspect who confessed to killing his parents, 12-year old brother, his cousin and their farmhand in January, has now been confirmed fit to stand trial.

This follows a psychiatric report released by Mathari Mental Hospital, confirming that the 22-year-old can now answer to his crimes.

Warunge who told homicide detectives that he was inspired by a movie series ‘Killing Eve’ to end the lives of the five, will plead to murder charges today (Wednesday) at the Kiambu high court.

He told police that his parents were “satanic and killers” hence deserved to die.

He went on to state that he had initially planned to kill everyone including his two surviving sisters who are in school, but his plans were foiled when the two returned to school on January 5, the day he allegedly committed the murders.

He had been declared unfit by the same court in late January, with his plea-taking halted following a mental assessment at the same hospital.

At the time, the prosecution told the court that he was on medication for mental illness. He had claimed that his victims had all conspired to speak ill of him.

