Report: Majority using harm reduction products to quit smoking

Majority of smokers in Kenya want to use harm reduction products, such as nicotine pouches or e-cigarettes to help them quit smoking.

This is according to a new consumer survey.

A survey by Campaign for Safer Alternatives (CASA) in conjunction with researchers from the University of Nairobi shows that more than two-thirds of the 200 plus smokers and nicotine product users said they wanted to quit the habit.

However, nearly three in four found nicotine pouches and e-cigarettes too expensive or difficult to get hold of, preventing many from using their preferred quitting method.

Commenting on the report, CASA Chairman, Joseph Magero said a regulatory system should be put in place to ensure nicotine pouches and e-cigarettes remain affordable and accessible for adult smokers.

The researchers from the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Nairobi expressed concern for lack of support for alternative nicotine products in Kenya despite the scientific evidence showing that they do not expose users to the leading causes of smoking-related deaths.