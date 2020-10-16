Report: Meat getting poisonous as antimicrobial resistance in livestock rise

Meat consumers are being exposed to harmful antibiotics widespread among livestock keepers as World Animal Protection warns of rising antimicrobial resistance.

A report released by organization reveals that fifteen counties among Kenya will face a significant antibiotics resistance pandemic soon.

Antibiotic resistance reduces the chances of survival for those infected by pulmonary infections like COVID-19.

Almost three-quarters of the world’s antibiotics are used in intensively farmed animals in practices such as the raising of fast-growing meat, chicken, and routine mutilation of piglets.

These animals are all housed in stressful, cramped conditions that provide the perfect breeding ground for the spread of infection and the emergence of disease.

These farming exercises experts say, are harmful to humans when the meat is consumed. The World Animal Protection poll shows that 88% of the respondents were concerned about the possibility of antibiotic-resistant organism coming from farm animals due to overuse of antibiotics in farm animals.

At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the world, the antibiotic resistance reduces the chances of survival for those infected as most pulmonary infections through which Covid-19 manifests are treated using antibiotics.

Currently, 700,000 people die each year from infections that cannot be treated by antimicrobials and by 2050, this is expected to rise to 10 million people each year.

This even as the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO) has embarked on the process of tripling production of its day-old indigenous chicks following a rise in demand.

Under a partnership with the World Bank, the research institution will be producing 240,000 chicks every month from the current 78,000

The new indigenous chicken has higher productivity that will go into supplying local demand for eggs and reduce the need for imports from neighboring countries.

Cost of feeds however, continue to be the biggest challenge facing poultry production raising the cost of Kenyan produced eggs.

KALRO is exploring research partnerships to find a cheaper feed to reduce the production cost.