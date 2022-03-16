Report rigging claims to police, Muturi tells politicians

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has told off politicians who have claimed past elections were rigged, telling them to record statements with the police.

Muturi said it was sensational and irresponsible to claim in a public rally that elections were rigged.

“Go and tell that to the police and record statements,” said Muturi.

Muturi, who is the Democratic Party presidential flag bearer, however, added that such claims were just irresponsible sensational talk to excite the public.

Muturi was speaking in Manyata, Mbeere South in Embu County, where he met grassroots politicians and aspirants of the Democratic Party.

During the ceremony on Tuesday to declare the Deputy President William Ruto as the UDA presidential candidate at Kasarani sports complex, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria alleged that the 2017 presidential election was rigged. A similar claim had earlier been made by Murang’a County Women Representative Sabina Chege.

Muturi, who addressed over 2000 politicians, said the Democratic Party was still open to talks with other political formations, but added that he would only coalesce with parties that share his ideology of zero tolerance to corruption.

Said Muturi: “We are still open to talks, but we will not team up with any devil. Whoever wants to talk to us must embrace the Democratic Party fight against corruption.”

Muturi said DP is bracing for massive fielding of candidates country-wide.