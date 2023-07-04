Report shows men pay more for health services than women

Kenyans pay an average of Ksh 37,000 for every inpatient medical service annually and more than Ksh 1,700 for outpatient services according to the 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey.

Speaking during the release of the survey conducted by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), National Treasury, Cabinet Secretary Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u said the adoption of evidence-based decision-making processes for the National and County Governments’ policymakers will ensure the health sector receives enhanced budgetary allocation.

According to the KDHS findings, males spend twice as much as females on inpatient admissions at Ksh 52,924 per person.

Women on the other hand spend Ksh 27,536 per year on medical services, making health services a major burden for Kenyans.

Outpatient health expenditure increases with an increase in age, with the oldest respondents reporting the highest outpatient health expenditure.

Prof Ndung’u noted data will help shape population and health policies, programs, and interventions that address the specific needs and challenges, especially while dealing with access to critical care services which a majority of Kenyans cannot afford are forced to hold ‘harambees’ when the unfortunate befalls them; Cash payments, followed by NHIF payments, are the most common means of payment for both inpatient and outpatient expenditures.

He further called for a mid-period evaluation of key health and demographic indicator to ensure proper planning for health and demographic programs.

In this financial year, the health ministry received an allocation of Ksh 141.2 billion down from Ksh 146.8 billion in the FY2022/23.

Of the allocation, Ksh 116 billion would go to the medical services department and Ksh 24.6 billion to public health standards.