Report shows slow pace in achieving healthcare targets

A report on the status of healthcare in the country paints a grim picture in the areas of access to medical equipment, drugs, and vaccines. The report also shows a slump in achieving maternal infant and child health targets.

As the government sustains the push for universal health coverage and affordable healthcare, a health survey reveals several challenges in realizing the dream.

The Kenya health services delivery survey report shows that Kenya’s progress in achieving maternal, infant, and child health targets has been slow compared to the previous SDI survey report.

The report also indicates that lack of medical equipment, drugs and vaccines in health facilities is worrying.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Basic equipment as mandated by the government is not available at half of health facilities while only half of the essential drugs are available.

The survey shows equitable access to quality health services remain a key challenge. Kenya faces an inequitable geographic distribution of service quality.

However, Director general in the ministry of health, Dr Wekesa Masasabi said the indicators show a progress in health infrastructure due to the introduction of devolution.

But it is not all gloom the report also shows Kenya has made significant progress in delivering health services particularly in the area of rural health infrastructure.

According to the survey this is attributed to concerted effort by the county governments to improve health infrastructure. The SDI survey was conducted between March 2018 and July 2018 at 3,094 health facilities across the country.

Kericho

Elsewhere, a county assembly member in Kericho has sponsored his constituents to undergo free screening for cancer.

Kibchebor ward representative noted that the move is a result of cancer epidemic that has become widespread in the area.

The noble initiative comes amid sustained calls by a section of clergy for the government to declare the disease a national disaster.

During the exercise, women were screened for cervical and breast cancer while men were screened for prostate cancer. The local MCA who sponsored the event noted that there is need for public sensitization about the disease.

In the meantime, Garissa residents can now access cancer screening services in all the sub counties.

Health Chief Executive Ahmed Nadhir said the county is currently putting up a modern cancer treatment center where locals will be checked in a bid to initiate timely treatment.

In Kakamega, the Catholic Church is urging the national and county governments to put up measures to deal with the cancer menace.

Kakamega Diocese Bishop Joseph Obanyi expressed concern at the rate at which the cancer menace is causing untold pain and suffering to thousands of Kenyans.

Tell Us What You Think