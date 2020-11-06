Reporting tax crimes could earn you Kshs. 2M as KRA launches iWhistle portal

Written By: Ronald Owili
5

PHOTO. | FILE

Do you have any information regarding tax crimes? If yes, the Kenya Revenue Authority wants you to report it anonymously through its iWhistle portal and if the information is credible, you stand a chance to walk away with Kshs 2 million per case.

This is the latest effort by the authority to curb tax evasion which has been attributed to revenue leaks and missed collection targets.

“Credible information tips received on the iWhistle and leading to collection of revenue on tax fraud or tax evasion schemes will receive cash rewards of up to Kes 2 million per case as stipulated by law (KRA Act cap 469-chapter 5A),” said Githii Mburu, KRA Commissioner General.

President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the iWhistle web-based system Friday and it will see Kenyans report tax related crimes which KRA estimates, costs the economy billions annually.

Crimes Kenyans are obliged to report include bribery, concealment, conflict of interest, evasion, fraud, abuse of office, diversion of goods, failure by a taxpayer to submit tax returns by the due date, manufacturing of counterfeit goods and other crimes.

The portal allows Kenyans to set up an account which generates anonymous ID and password in order to report the crime after which they will receive updates from the authority.

