Reports on exam leakage are false -KNEC Chairperson

The Kenya National Examination Council Chairman John Onsati on Tuesday dismissed reports on exams leakage in the ongoing national secondary examinations.

The KNEC Chairperson who spoke in Kiambu while witnessing the dispatch of examination papers at the County Commissioners office refuted the claims saying what was experienced is the early exposure by the Center Managers caught taking pictures and sharing them through Social media platforms.

He noted that the Ministry was vigilant to ensure the integrity of exam cheating is dealt with.

Onsati also confirmed that the Ministry had shifted the time of container opening from 6:00 am to 6:30 am.

Onsati said the examination body has issued a directive to have only two phones in one center during the examination period.

Earlier, TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia downplayed widespread fears that the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination has leaked.

Speaking in Mombasa today Macharia said that the examination materials have remained intact only that there were few isolated cases when it got exposed after distribution.

She was quick to state that those who have been found trying to tamper with the national examination have already been taken to court.

On teachers found to have had a hand in the examination infringement, Macharia said that disciplinary action will be taken against them.