Over 80 pc of students reported to school on Monday, with the Education Ministry hopeful that the figure may hit 100 by Thursday.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha said Coast and North Eastern regions recorded low student reporting rate and added those who are still at home will be persuaded to report to school.

Speaking at Kianjau Primary school in Kiandutu slums in Thika, Kiambu County Tuesday, Magoha said even in private schools that have completely shut down, their students were being admitted in public schools.

“Reports that 50 percent of students reported to school by yesterday are untrue. The rate of reporting is very good. We hope by Thursday, all students are back to school to continue with the journey,” he said.

The CS at the same time announced that they had released Ksh 4 billion as capitation for Primary schools and another Ksh 14.4 billion for secondary schools on Monday.

He said the money has been reflected in the school’s accounts, adding that they hoped all schools will be sorted by Thursday.

Magoha warned school heads said to have turned students away for failure to pay development money that they will be dealt with ruthlessly.

“Yesterday evening, we released funds for both primary and secondary schools so that schools don’t suffer financially. Again, anybody who is bold enough to chase a child away from school because of development fees shall be dealt with vigorously and severely without fear or favour,” said Magoha.

On the distribution of desks, the CS said the government was satisfied with social distancing in classes, adding that those schools with desk challenges should bring it up so that the government may chip in.

He said desk suppliers have already been paid and are continuing to procure more desks to address the challenge if the need arises.

“We released Sh40 million to pay suppliers of desks. Our aim is to ensure students do not share desks,” he said.

Magoha at the same time disclosed that students whose schools were shut down after being completely submerged by floods in Baringo and Lake Victoria have reported to other schools or newly refurbished ones.

The CS said the government has helped some to procure land to rebuild new schools to avoid such incidents in the future.

He called on teachers if possible to feel free to take classes outside classrooms, to help in stopping the spread of coronavirus.