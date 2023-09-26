Representatives from over 130 countries to attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

Representatives from over 130 countries to attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum...

Representatives from over 130 countries and many international organizations have confirmed their participation in the upcoming third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation scheduled for October.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday that preparations for the forum are on and that China is in communication with partners of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for the major event.

“We welcome countries engaged in Belt and Road cooperation to come to Beijing, explore more possibilities for cooperation, and achieve development together,” Wang told a news briefing

An opening ceremony, three high-level forums on connectivity, green development, and digital economy, and the six thematic forums on trade and people-to-people connectivity will be held. Think Tank exchanges, Silk Road, and sub-national maritime cooperations as well as a conference of major business executives will also be held.

The upcoming forum is the highlight of the commemorative events to mark the BRI’s 10th anniversary.