Reprieve as government clears return of Sports

Sports activities have been cleared to return following a one month cessation. In revised guidelines for the resumption of sporting activities issued by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed ,the government okayed return of sports in the country.

Following the announcement several leagues that were halted are expected to resume in compliance with these guidelines:

COVID-19 testing will be mandatory at the cost of Sports Federations, Sports Organisations, participants, or event organisers as applicable for all competitions. Team Kenya testing costs shall be met by the Government.

2.The Ministry in conjunction with the Ministry of Health will continue with the sportspersons’ vaccination program on priority basis.

3.Federations entering teams for international events will be required to seek travel clearance from the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage and the designated Team Medical Personnel (with training in Medicine).

4.The Ministry will not authorize travel to countries where the COVID-19 case load is established to be high or where the Ministry of Health advises to be high risk.

5.All Under 18 Sports remain suspended. Special consideration will be granted to National Teams preparing for select international events.

The Ministry will prepare and release elaborate bubble camp training and event protocols. 7.All Olympic participating teams will be accommodated at designated Bubble training camps in strict compliance with these Guidelines, the Ministry of Health Guidelines and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games playbooks. Testing of Athletes shall be done every 96 hours until the commencement of the Olympic Games to ensure that Kenyan athletes are safe and exposed to the rigors of Covid-19 control expected in Tokyo.

8.Private fitness clubs may re-open immediately and observe all the containment measures including strict social distancing, sanitisation, handwashing among other measures as provided in the Guidelines. Strict adherence is expected from gym owners and users in this respect.

No spectators shall be allowed at any sporting events.

10.All sports Federations are expected to submit weekly returns of Covid-19 tests carried out on active athletes.

The first athletes’ delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will depart the country on 5th July, 2021 and will be based in Kurume City for 12 days in strict adherence with the released Tokyo 2020 Playbook.

11.The Ministry, in conjunction with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) and the Kenya National Paralympic Committee (KNPC) will continue to educate and sensitise athletes on the playbook with daily activity logs submitted to the Ministry by the General Team Managers until the conclusion of the Games.