Reprieve as health workers suspend planned strike

It is reprieve for those seeking medical services at public hospitals after the health workers’ strike planned to kick off on Monday was suspended.

In a statement signed by acting Secretary General Chibanzi Mwachonda, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union (KMPDU) said the 14 days suspension is meant to allow for dialogue.

According to Mwachonda, the decision was arrived at following a meeting of the national advisory council that deliberated on a request by the Senate and the National Assembly’s to suspend the industrial action and give a dialogue a chance.

KMPDU says its subsequent action will be advised by resolutions of a meeting between the Union and members of the Senate and National Assembly health committees scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

The Union however says the strike will be activated on the 21st of December if planned talks fails to yield the desired results.

“If the issues will remain unresolved upon the lapse of the two weeks, the strike will commence on 21st December 2020.” Warns Mwachonda.

But even as the union called for temporal ceasefire, it is advising its members to remain cautious in their lines of duty. “All members are advised not to endanger their lives where there are no PPEs.” Advises Mwachonda.

Among the issues in dispute include: Provision of adequate PPE’s, all officers categorized as vulnerable groups be exempted from active frontline duty, Comprehensive medical cover, promotions, re-designation and Harmonization of health risk allowance among others.

KMPDU wants among other demands, the employment of 2,000 more doctors while the Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) is calling for the recruitment of a further 7,000 nurses. The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (Kuco) is demanding the employment of 3,000 more clinical officers besides the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), comprehensive medical covers and group life covers.

Over 3000 healthcare workers have so far contracted the coronavirus with over 33 others succumbing to the virus.