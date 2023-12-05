Reprieve as northern Kenya experiences reduction in rainfall intensity

The Kenya Meteorological Department says residents of northern Kenya counties of Mandera, Wajir, Turkana, and Marsabit have a reprieve this week following a reduction in the rainfall intensity.

The Deputy Director in charge of Forecasting Bernard Chanzu says the rainfall band, known as the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) “is moving southwards hence the reduction in the rainfall amounts in the northern part of the country, and continued heavy rainfall in the southern part of the country,” adding that counties where infrastructure was damaged could now embark on restoration work.

In an interview, the Weatherman warned that owing to the heavy rainfall that has been experienced in recent weeks, “the soils are still saturated and any amount of rainfall could result into flash floods,” he says and notes that the season is still on and occasional heavy rainfall could continue to be experienced in the area.

The Deputy Director in charge of Forecasting adds that ongoing rainfall in some neighboring countries and catchments for rivers that drain into Kenya could see the northern Kenya counties experience flash floods due to rivers breaking the banks.

While elaborating on the seven days forecast released by the Kenya Meteorological Department, Chanzu warned that Rainfall is expected to continue over the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the South-eastern lowlands and the Coast.

He says the counties of Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Kakamega Vihiga, Homa Bay, Kisii and Kirinyaga, the southern parts of Narok and Migori Counties could experience storms during the week.

“Isolated storms and heavy rainfall are likely to occur over some parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the South-eastern lowlands,” he says.

Chanzu urged the public to take precautions and stay away from danger during a heavy downpour, “avoid walking in the rain during a storm, avoid walking on flooded areas of the roads as one can be swept away by the flood water, avoid sheltering under trees, especially in areas prone to lightning strikes,” said Chanzu.

High average daytime temperatures of more than 30 degrees Celsius will be experienced over much of the Coast, North-eastern and North-western Kenya. Some parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley will experience low average night-time temperatures of less than 10 degrees Celsius.