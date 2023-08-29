Reprieve for Babu Owino as court acquits him in DJ Evolve shooting case

Reprieve for Babu Owino as court acquits him in DJ Evolve shooting...

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has been acquitted in a case in which he was charged with misusing his firearm in relation to the shooting of DJ Evolve.

Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi freed Babu on grounds that there was no medical evidence to prove that indeed the victim (DJ Evolve) had been injured by the gun shot.

The court also found that there was no evidence to show that the MP was behaving disorderly while carrying the fire arm.

Honorable Ochoi noted that the victim also denied quarrelling with the accused during the night of the incident.

In addition, the ballistic experts could not match the collected spent catridge with the legislator’s firearm.

The MP had been charged with misuse of a firearm and conducting himself in a disorderly manner.

In March, the court had put him on his defence after ruling that he had a case to answer.

However, DJ Evolve told the court that he did not see the firearm that was used to shoot adding that he was a having a conversation with Babu at a popular club in Kilimani where he worked moments before he was shot.

“I was injured by a bullet but I don’t know from which gun. I just found myself in a vehicle to hospital,” he said.