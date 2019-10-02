Reprieve for Galgalo as MPs amend report to include her in NLC list

Former Isiolo Woman Rep Tiya Galgalo quest to serve as a commissioner to the National Land Commission got a reprieve after the National Assembly rejected the lands committee report declining her nomination.

In a stormy debate the house amended the report to include Galgalo whose nomination had been rejected for allegedly failing to file her tax returns in the year 2017.

The committee chaired by Rachel Nyamai had rejected the nomination of Galgalo observed in its report that Tiyah who is currently the county executive committee member for trade in Isiolo did not file her tax returns in 2017.

MPs however amended the report following intense lobbying to include her in the team of nine nominees who will take over at the National Land Commission.

The amendment by Isiolo North Mp Hassan Oda sparked heated debate in the house which was also marred with attempts by a section of Coast MPs led by Kilifi North Mp Owen Baya to block the nomination of former Cabinet Secretary Kambi Kazungu as a commissioner.

Kambi merely survived the onslaught amid allegations of integrity leveled against him.

114 MPs voted in favour of the amendments against the 70 who opposed them.

Lawyer Gershom Otachi will now succeed Mohammed Swazuri as Chairperson, while Kambi, Galgalo, former Nyeri Town MP Esther Murugi, Hubbie Huseein, Alister Mutugi, James Tuitoek and Reginald Okumu will serve as commissioners