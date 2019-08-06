Reprieve for Governor Waiguru as court dismisses Karua’s petition

It is a reprieve for Governor Anne Waiguru as Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed a petition by Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua.

In his ruling Justice Issac lenaola ordered all parties to bear their own costs for the entire two year court proceeding held at the High Court, Appellate Court and the Supreme Court.

“I think Martha Karua should accept and I hope she finally puts this matter to rest. The court process has not affected our performance but it has been a distraction nonetheless; it was an unnecessary distraction.” Said Waiguru.

Karua on her part said: ” Many thanks to those who stood with me in my judicial marathon . All is not lost there ismuch more to do.”

” I did not get justice at the court but Aluta continua. The journey to success is long and widing.” She added.

Last year in June, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge the decision by the High Court to dismiss her petition against the election of Ann Waiguru as Kirinyaga Governor.

This is after the Kerugoya High Court for the second time dismissed her petition seeking to challenge the election of Waiguru.

In a memorandum of appeal filed at the court of appeal registry in Nyeri, the Narc Kenya leader cited her dissatisfaction, indicating her intentions to appeal the entire ruling.

In the case, Karua has named IEBC, county returning officer, Kirinyaga Governor and deputy governor as respondents.

Earlier the Kejugoya high court judge Lucy Gitari for the second time had dismissed Karua’s petition.