Reprieve for Malala as tribunal reinstates him as Deputy Minority leader

The Political Parties Dispute tribunal has reinstated Senator Cleophas Malala as the Deputy Minority leader until a case he has filed is heard and determined.

Malala was removed from the position after the ODM party Senate Parliamentary Group held a meeting in March and resolved to oust him accusing him of disrespect among other things.

Malala however filed a complaint with Political Parties Dispute tribunal saying his ouster was illegal.

Malala lauded the tribunals ruling paying special gratitude to his legal counsel led by LSK President Nelson Havi for their support.

Landmark ruling at the Political Parties Disputes tribunal.Special gratitude to the able counsels, led by LSK President, @NelsonHavi, counsels Javier Munzala, Georgiadis Majimbo & Sylvester Mbithi for ably wading through the murky waters of my Unprocedural… pic.twitter.com/SRv36bxmU6 — Senator Cleophas Malalah (@Cleophasmalala) April 22, 2021

The Tribunal now says an inter-parties hearing on the application and preliminary objection will be heard virtually on 18th May at 2:30pm.

The respondent (ODM) as well as interested parties among them Senator Stewart Madzayo and the ANC party have also been directed to file their responses within 7 days.

The removal of Malala and the subsequent election of Madzayo to replace him has heightened tensions between ODM and ANC with the later accusing the former of disrespecting their pre-election coalition agreement.