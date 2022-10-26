Reprieve for Malonza as National Assembly approves her nomination

The National Assembly has approved the appointment of Peninah Malonza as Cabinet Secretary for Tourism after rejected the Committee on Appointments report quashing her nomination.

MPs affiliated to Kenya Kwanza rallied support for her approval saying Malonza has the capacity and know how and should be given an opportunity to serve.

South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro said the nominee has been cleared by all relevant authorities adding that no one has questioned her integrity.

“What parameters did the committee use to reject her, is it because she is a woman, is it because she didn’t have people to defend in that particular committee, is it because she is a window, is it because she doesn’t have enough money? I call upon this house to overturn the recommendation and approve the nomination of Peninah Malozna,” He said.

The Kenya Kwanza MPs maintained that all MPs are equal to the task after concerns were raised on the nomination of Mithika Linturi and Aisha Jumwa.

Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera was at pain, trying to understand the nomination of Linturi, “I am pained today that this House is debating a list with someone who has 35 cases, the question of integrity goes beyond being proven guilty or innocent, it is a question of conscience, it is a question of perception.”

However MPs led by Kimani Ichung’wa and Dr John Kanyuithi defended his nomination saying his name has been tarnished because he speaks his mind.

“People have been charged by the last regime for crimes they haven’t committed, Linturi cases are civil cases, the only criminal case has since been withdrawn,” Ichung’wa said.

Nominated MP John Mbadi however had different views, saying the only 8 of the nominated cabinet secretaries have the capacity to execute their mandates.

He said Davis Chirchir who was removed from office in the last regime has been nominated again saying he left no impact at the Ministry of Energy during his tenure.

In the end, the National Assembly approved the nomination of all cabinet secretaries setting the stage for their swearing in and immediate assumption of office.