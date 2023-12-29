Reprieve for Nairobi land owners as Sakaja extends waiver period

Nairobi governor, Johnson Sakaja, has announced a one-month extension to the penalty waiver on land rates which comes as a reprieve to tenants and property owners in the county.

In a statement on Thursday, Sakaja said that the deadline for the waiver has been extended to January 31, 2024, a push from the original deadline of December 31, 2023.

The county chief advised all landlords to take advantage of the waiver which was aimed at allowing landowners and building managers ample time to pay any outstanding penalty.

“The waiver on interest and penalties on land rates has been extended to the 31st of January 2024. Enjoy the 100% waiver and regularize the status of your property. Enforcement on default will commence in February,” he said.

In line with Nairobi county’s no-cash policy, Sakaja recommended that payments be made through the county officials’ bank accounts or via the USSD code, *647#.

Land rates are the top own-source revenue earner in Nairobi accounting for about 25 percent of revenue collected by the county government.