Reprieve for suspended Kabianga SDA students

17 Seventh-Day Adventists students of Kabianga High School who had been suspended for refusing to sit for their Continuous Assessment Tests on a Saturday have now gone back to school.

Addressing the Kericho County Development Implementation Coordination Committee CIDCC the County Director of Education Mr Zachary Mutwiri said that all the 17 form four Adventists were back to school after being away from school since Sunday this week.

Mutwiri said that the issue bordering on a religious matter that had made the students to be sent home had been resolved and the students were in class.

The 17 students were sent home by the school Principal Dr Joash Aloo after they boycotted the tests which had been slated for 5:30 am and 7:30 am on the Sabbath day and instead went to worship at a nearby SDA church.

The principal sent the students home with letters to their parents who instead of going back to the school with their sons to have the matter arbitrated went to the press and highlighted the plight of the students thus attracting publicity for the national school.

Meanwhile, the transition rate of students who are now joining form one in Kericho County has attained a 95 per cent mark, the Kericho County Commissioner Mr Moses Mbaruku has disclosed.

Mbaruku who was chairing the CIDCC committee in his office said that over 26,105 excluding those to join tertiary and other vocational training institutions in the County had been captured.

The CC said that collation and tabulations on the actual number of students who have joined and those yet to join the form ones and where others who have not joined any learning institution was being undertaken by the Chiefs and their assistants in consultation with the public/private primary school heads and in liaison with education officials and his office.

Mbaruku said that all students who sat for the KCPE 2019 examinations must all transit to secondary school and that those who do not joint the schools must be enrolled in vocational training schools in order to achieve a 100 percent transition rate in the County.