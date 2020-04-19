Reprieve for traders as Vihiga County suspends cess collection

Vihiga County Government has suspended Cess taxes in all its markets as a measure to cushion small businesses from the effects of the novel Covid-19 pandemic.

Governor Wilber Otichilo says the taxes will be re-introduced once the country pulls through the Covid-19 crisis which threatens to cripple the economy.

Speaking when he launched new isolation wards, Governor Wilber Otichilo announced a tax waiver to all small traders for a period of three months.

Otichilo directed the Vihiga Water and Sewerage Board to relinquish water bills and make provide free water in areas where the commodity is scarce.

The County Government announced that it will facilitate the manufacturing of face masks at the local Polytechnics and distribute them for free.

The Vihiga Governor at the same time urged health workers who are on strike to be humane and return to work saying their grievances have been sorted.

Meanwhile, the Vihiga County Government has started fumigating exercise to all open markets in the area region so as to stop the spread if the deadly virus.

Vihiga County has reported one positive case of corona virus.