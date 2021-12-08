Requiem mass for Mwingi bus tragedy victims set for Thursday

A requiem mass for the victims of River Enziu tragedy will be held Thursday at St Joseph’s Seminary in Mwingi town.

32 people died after the bus they were travelling in was swept away as the driver attempted to cross the swollen river at around 1.30 pm on Saturday.

The victims were headed to a wedding ceremony when the incident occurred.

A local catholic church, St. James Good Shepherd was the hardest hit after it lost 21 members aboard the ill-fated bus belonging to St. Joseph’s Seminary.

The bride and the bridegroom an elderly couple that was renewing their vows lost 15 members among them, two daughters and seven grandchildren.

21 bodies have already been released to their families after positive forensic identification.

Kitui Health CEC Dr. Winnie Kitetu said only bodies that have been positively identified by use of fingerprints and DNA analysis would be released to respective families.

She said all bodies had been properly embalmed. This is after a section of families raised concerns that Mwingi Level 4 Hospital mortuary did not have the capacity to hold the bodies noting that there might be cases of decomposition.

Some of the bereaved families have appealed to the government to hasten the identification process to pave way for the transfer of the bodies to other funeral homes.