REREC Chairman Gicharu lauds schools re-opening progress

Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation Chairman Prof Simon Gicharu has lauded the Government efforts in ensuring all public schools have re-opened.

Speaking at Bodoi Primary School in Kilifi South Sub County, Gicharu said learning institutions across the Country have recorded improved attendance since the government ordered the reopening of schools.

“We are impressed with the development so far. Although there are challenges like observing social distancing in schools, we remain optimistic that the situation will improve for the better,” He said.

Gicharu also directed Coast REREC coordinator to ensure the complete electrification of Bodoi Primary School after only five of its 11 classrooms were connected with electricity.

He also donated funds to the school to enable it purchase masks and sanitisers.

Kikambala Assistant County Commissioner Ahmed Mahmud, said 95 per cent of students are back in school even as public schools struggle to accommodate pupils from private schools that were closed due to COVID-19.

Mohamud said they are keen to implement the 100 per cent transition as directed by the Government.

Deputy Headmaster Colins Kai thanked Rerec for the donation of masks even as he pointed out that the school is facing a water scarcity problem.