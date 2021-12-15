REREC Kshs. 6.4B project to connect public facilities with power

The Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) has embarked on a Kshs. 6.4 billion Electrification of Public Facilities Project (EPFP) to extend power to public entities.

The project will electrify 1200 public facilities including market centers, health centers, educational institutions, tea buying centers, coffee factories and administration centers among others.

REREC says the project will be rolled out in 131 constituencies in 35 counties.

This project is divided into five lots including Nyanza and Western region, North Rift, South Rift, Central and Upper Eastern, Lower Eastern and Coast regions.

To facilitate this project, the Government of Kenya secured credit financing from its Arab Development Partners for rural electrification of public facilities and households in selected rural priority areas in the country.

The project will be funded by the Government of Kenya, Arab Bank for Economic Development for Africa (BADEA), OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID), Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD).

Speaking in Charidende during the official launch of the programme, Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma disclosed that the project will be complete by June 2022.

Completion of the project will provide electricity to 35,460 households which translates into 7,000 households in each lot.

CS Juma said that contractors have been given strict instructions to complete the works before June next year.

Bura MP Ali Wario welcomed the project which he said will lead to a significant economic development of the country and socio-economic transformation to the communities.

Tana River women representative Rehema Hassan said the project will lead to improvement in the standards of living, in the provision of social services such as education and health.

The chairman of the REREC board of director’s Prof Simon Gicharu while thanking the Arab Development Partners for providing funds to support this electrification project said the Corporation has aligned its activities with the national economic development blueprint, Vision 2030, and the Government’s Big 4 initiative that emphasizes on specific targets in manufacturing, food security, affordable housing and healthcare for all by the year 2022.

The Government of Kenya has set for itself the target of achieving universal coverage of its population for electricity by 2030.