Researchers to launch a mobile APP to enhance food security

International researchers meeting in the country have called on the government to digitize farming to enhance the elusive food security.

According to the experts, there are complex problems affecting many farmers such as uneven supply and demand of produce, meaning farmers could not sell what they grew leading to wasted crops.

The App, they noted will help to address such issues.

Global statistics has established that food security has continued to decline hence the researchers seek to address this issue through a recent survey funded by World Food Programme (WFP).

Western Sydney University (WSU) Vice Chancellor Barney Glover said that they will soon launch an agricultural mobile app which will be different from other similar Apps since it will be information-based.

Glover hopes the app will provide the much needed solution to the Kenya’s food insecurity by ensuring that it will provide relevant information on what to grow here and how in terms of sustainability and supply.

“The App is transitional rather than transactional as it dwells on giving the right information at the right time by doing things differently so as to increase food diversity in the country,” said Glover.

Speaking during a media briefing in Nairobi, Prof Athula Ginige of WSU said that countries like India, South Africa and Sri Lanka have benefited greatly in curbing food insecurity after implementing the mobile App and urged Kenya to also consider adopting this digital invention.

“Our main concern is to give farmers information on what is missing in the market, what food should be grown in what area and who is growing what to address food insecurity. The mobile app is a game changer as it empowers farmers by giving them real time data on cropping behavior,” said Ginige.

He added that they are working with the University of Nairobi (UON) Agriculture Department to ensure that the App brings about revolution by aligning the farmer with the market demands.