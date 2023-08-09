Reshuffle: Justices Thande, Majanja among judges redeployed

Thirteen judges have been redeployed in transfers announced in a notice issued on Monday.

Among the judges transferred is Justice Mugure Thande who was heading the Constitutional Division at Milimani Law Courts, will now head to the Malindi Law Court.

Justice Chacha Mwita will now move to the Constitutional Division as the presiding judge.

Justice David Majanja, who is currently presiding over the Finance Act case has been redeployed to the Civil division.

Another notable transfer is that of Justice Diana Kavedza who was recently promoted to a high court judge from a magistrate and was heading the Kahawa Court.

The judge has been transferred from the Milimani Law Court criminal division to Kibra and Kahawa courts.

Justice Headwig Ong’udi has been transferred from the Milimani Constitutional and Human Rights Division and will now head the Human Rights Division at the Nakuru High Court.

Milimani’s Lady Justice Maureen Odero has been redeployed to Nyeri High Court as the presiding judge.

Justice Hillary Chemitei moves from the Nakuru High Court to Malindi High Court.

Nyeri High Court Judge Florence Muchemi has been transferred to Thika High Court as the presiding judge, while Kisii High Court’s Patriciah Gichohi moves to Nakuru High Court.

Justice Teresa Odera of the Nakuru High Court transferred to Kisii High Court.

Justice Peter Mulwa who sits at the Kiambu High Court has been moved to the Commercial and Tax Division at Milimani Law Courts to replace Chacha Mwita.

Lady Justice Lilian Mutende has been nominated as CSO Chair.