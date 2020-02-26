Resident moves to court to stop Nairobi County transfer deal

A Nairobi resident has moved to court to challenge the transfer of some of Nairobi County Government functions to the National Government.

Robin Karani wants Governor Mike Sonko, the Nairobi County Government and the Attorney General barred from enforcing, implementing or effecting its decision on the said agreement made on Tuesday.

Karani argues that Sonko is not authorized to transfer the functions of Nairobi county.

In an agreement, the national government will now control several dockets in the county, among them health, planning and development.

More follows

