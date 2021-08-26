Residents appeal for return of national police reservists

A peace restoration meeting has proposed the reinstatement of the national police reservists (NPR) and the mop up of illegal firearms to end ethnic feuds in Marsabit County.

The meeting convened by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and attended by 12 representatives from every pastoralist community living in the County also resolved that the Nyumba kumi committees be made operational as a matter of urgency.

The delegates were in agreement that the return of the about 250 reservists who were disarmed by the government in 2019 would complement the work of security agencies besides giving the residents a sense of protection.

Speaking to the press after the daylong intercommunity peace meeting held yesterday at the Jirme Hotel, NCIC Commissioner Abdulaziz Farah said the return of the NPR guns stood out as an underlying issue for long lasting peace in Marsabit.

Farah said the proposal would be passed over to the government together with the other resolutions for consideration and action.

The commissioner said the operationalization of inactive Nyumba Kumi committees at the villages would help in building trust among residents as well as timely detection of crime.

The government through the national police service confiscated guns from NPR following accusations of misuse of firearms with some allegedly being used to perpetuate livestock raids and violence.

The meeting also decided that boda boda operations beyond 7 pm be banned with immediate effect saying that some of them were being used to aid criminal activities in the county.

The membership of the delegates at the meeting would be maintained for the sake of consistency in the peace quest process where they are going to serve as the peace ambassadors in their respective ethnic communities.

The latest meeting was a culmination of a series of inter-communal peace sessions that the government, NCIC and other stakeholders have spearheaded in the past one year including a meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and the local political leadership and the county interfaith council.

The Gabra, Borana, Burji, Rendille Kona community leaders appealed to the residents of Marsabit to embrace peace as they had resolved to choose peace over conflicts.

Mr Pius Yattani from the Gabra community expressed regret that the cyclic fights have frustrated the socio-economic growth in the county.

Yattani was quick to caution political aspirants together with communities’ council of elders who have already kicked off campaigns for the negotiated democracy in the county not to interfere with the ongoing peace and healing processes.

The County Commissioner Paul Rotich was optimistic that the call to action to end insecurity in the region was bearing fruit.

The CC who was represented by Marsabit North Deputy County Commissioner Mr. Nicholas Kijuba said the proposal for the return of NPR and their issuance with firearms would be looked into by the respective sub-county security committee.