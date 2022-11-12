Residents call for arrest of police officers accused of defiling minors

Gender-based Violence and Human Rights activists from Magarini sub-County, Kilifi County took to the streets to protest against increased cases of defilement by police officers.

The activists who were carrying placards and singing songs of justice marched for over five kilometers from Muyu wa kae to the Marereni trading center up to the Chief’s office as they called for the prosecution of two police officers from Marereni Police station accused of defiling minors in two separate incidents.

One of the officers reportedly defiled a young girl in January this year and no action was taken against him while the other officer defiled a 15-year-old girl late last month.

Malindi GBV Network Chairperson Helda Lameck said it was unfortunate that the cases of defilement are rising and the perpetrators are thelaw enforcement agents who were supposed to protect the girl child.

She called on the Independent Police oversight Authority (IPOA) to speed up investigations saying the cases have taken too long.

Malindi Rights Forum Program coordinator Peter Komora said they will not rest until action is taken against the two police officers.

Leila Tinga a GBV Activist from Malindi called on Gender and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa to intervene and ensure the girls get justice.

At the Chief’s office, Fundisa Location Chief where they submitted their memorandum, the activists said if action is not taken in seven days they will organize another demonstration in the area to push the authorities to act.

Mwamuye Nyawa Chief Fundisa confirmed that they were aware of the defilement cases and condemned the action by the rogue police officers.

He said they were also following up on the matter and called for calm as Investigations on the two matters continue.