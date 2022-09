Residents of Kibera estate in Nairobi have committed to maintain peace after the Supreme Court verdict yesterday and move on with their lives. In an initiative organized by the Shining Hope for Communities, SHOFCO movement, the residents engaged in several peace caravans in the expansive estate to preach peace. SHOFCO Chief Executive Officer, Kennedy Odede, announced plans to continue engaging the residents in more peace caravans to enhance coexistence.

