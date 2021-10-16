Residents cry foul over mass voter transfers review

Residents of Itibo Ward in Nyamira County have petitioned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to reverse the transfers of at least 500 youths who were registered in a different polling stations in Ekerenyo prior to 2017 elections.

They demanded that the IEBC facilitate the process of returning them to their home polling stations arguing that they were moved elsewhere without their consent for political expediency.

Speaking to the press at Isinta area James Kemoni, who is gunning for 2022 Nyamira gubernatorial race, said that some politicians were ferrying people from the neighboring counties to register and vote in Nyamira County.

“We need to be careful as aspirants and people of Nyamira for a free and fair electoral process outcome in August 2022 by ensuring that the real residents of Nyamira are the ones voting for leaders of their choice on that day. There are instances where a whole village is being exported from one polling station to another,” Kemoni said.

Erick Kenani from Nyamauro sub-location and Alfred Isoe Mose Nyanaro, a resident, claimed that some youths were registered at Borabu Constituency instead of Nyamira North Constituency without their knowledge.

“We need them to be brought back to Nyamwenchani polling station from Borabu. Some people came to Isinta and told us that they have transferred them to this polling station but some of them have checked but they have not been transferred,” Nyanaro explained.

Several complaints and concerns are still being raised in Nyamira and Kisii Counties over the transportation of people from other places by politicians to register in their polling stations for selfish political gains.

Earlier this month, the Kisii County IEBC Returning Officer, Dr. Sidney Namulungu, warned politicians against this act and stated that all transfers shall be effected by constituency offices as opposed to the previous trend where voter registration clerks did the work.