Residents flee homes along Isiolo-Laikipia border after attacks

Tension remains high along the Isiolo-Laikipia border with over 300 people having fled their homes for fear of attacks and sought refuge in Narapa and Oldonyiro areas.

More police officers have been deployed but Narasha Primary School remains closed, with both teachers and pupils fleeing the area.

Residents of Narasha and Tiamamut villages on the border of Isiolo and Laikipia now claim the Government has failed to take appropriate action against perpetrators of the Wednesday dawn attack that left four people dead, over forty houses burnt down, a primary school building destroyed and learning materials torched.

Speaking at Narasha during a damage assessment tour of the village, the residents called upon the directorate of criminal investigations to probe some leaders from the region who they claim are behind the attacks.

According to the residents the leaders from Laikipia held a peace meeting at Tiamamut village where leaders from Isiolo as well as administrators among them the Assistant County commissioner and the OCPD were locked out.

Speaking during the visit, Isiolo North MP Hassan Odha blamed the attack on incitement by leaders from Laikipia North and called upon the responsible government authorities to probe their conduct and subject them to the full force of the law.

He blamed the Ministry of Interior for disarming the national police reservists claiming the disarmament exercise was done selectively.

The MP and the residents say that the attacks are as a result of a protracted border row where leaders from one side have conspired to instill fear among the people of Narasha village in attempt to make them vacate the disputed area.

Odha said his office will help in the reconstruction of the damaged homesteads, the affected school and also establish a police post in the area.

Albert Lemasulani an area resident said that the attackers also burnt down a cultural centre that was prepared to host circumcision rites for boys during this month of March.